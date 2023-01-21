State-level PKR, Umno having informal discussions on state elections: Rafizi

KUALA TERENGGANU: Informal discussions on state elections have been held between PKR and Umno at the state level including Terengganu, says PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli.

However, he said the discussions were mainly a familiarisation process between the leadership of the two parties and did not involve any decisions or principles regarding the state elections.

“(Discussions on the state elections) are not yet official. The current discussions are unofficial, which is at the state level. In Terengganu, Nik Nazmi (Kelantan and Terengganu leadership council chairman Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad) has already met with Ahmad Said (Terengganu Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said),“ he said.

The Minister of Economy said this to reporters after officiating the Terenggau PKR Election Convention at Islamic Civilisation Park here today.

He said the decision on state elections, including seat distribution and the use of logos, will be formally discussed by the leaders of both parties at the central level. -Bernama