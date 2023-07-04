State polls: N.Sembilan PH to discuss Umno's request for more seats

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Umno's request to be given additional state seats in the upcoming state polls will be discussed by Pakatan Harapan (PH) at the state level.

State PH chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) said the final decision will be made by the PH presidential council and the meeting is expected to be held in a month’s time.

“We had a meeting (with Umno) and Alhamdulillah everything went well, there was reasonable understanding.

“Its normal that in a discussion there will be requests made. I will bring up the matter for the consideration of my colleagues in PH,“ he told reporters after the launch of Negeri Sembilan Rahmah Sales Initiative here today.

State Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias ​​two days ago reportedly said that the party had held preliminary talks with the state PH to seek an understanding and also to request for two additional seats in the state elections.

Aminuddin who is also Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar said cooperation between PH and BN in the state was getting stronger especially after the Santunan Kasih Ramadan programme at the Jelebu parliamentary constituency service centre yesterday.

“It showed that we are beginning to forge cooperation and I am confident our relationship will be strengthened further through the election machinery and at the grassroot level of both parties, “ he said.

In the last 14th general election (GE14) , Barisan Nasional (BN) won 16 state seats while PH won 20. -Bernama