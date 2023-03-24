State polls: Penang PH to hold meeting on April 2

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) is expected to hold a meeting on April 2 in preparation for the state election this year.

Penang PH chairman, Chow Kon Yeow said the meeting is scheduled to be attended by all leaders of PH component parties to discuss cooperation before negotiations are held with the state Barisan Nasional (BN).

“The date of central PH meeting has not been decided...we will hold the state PH meeting first on Sunday, April 2,” he told reporters after opening the Prangin Mall 2023 Ramadan Bazaar here today.

Chow who is Penang Chief Minister said after the internal state PH meeting, the coalition will hold discussions and negotiations with Penang BN on seat allocation for the state election.

Penang is among six states including Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu which will hold state election this year. -Bernama