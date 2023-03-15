State polls: PH-BN talks on N.Sembilan seats over by May - Aminuddin

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) is confident that discussions between PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) on the allocation of seats for the state election can be resolved within the next two months.

Aminuddin, who is also Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar, said there are no issues so far between the two coalitions where cooperation was concerned in facing the polls.

“We are now with BN and we have had meetings... In the near future, or within a month or two, we will be able to resolve seat allocation issues, and after that, it is up to the parties to select their candidates.

“That is the type of spirit that is needed and I believe BN and PH have common ways to be respectful of whatever that is decided by the leadership, that is most important,” he said after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

On Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s statement that the next Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar would be from Bersatu should the party win the state polls, Aminuddin said that was nothing unusual.

Muyhiddin was reported to have said that Bersatu will appoint a Menteri Besar from among the Bersatu leadership in Negeri Sembilan and Selangor if the party captures both states in the upcoming state elections. -Bernama