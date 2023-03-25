State polls: PN has completed allocation of seats

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has completed the allocation of state seats up for contest in six states where elections are due this year, said its election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

However, he said the agreement reached at the state level would be brought to the central PN to be finalised.

“We have finalised the allocation of seats at the state level,“ he told reporters before the breaking-of-fast event in conjunction with the #Aid4Turkiye&Syria fundraising campaign in Ampang today.

Muhammad Sanusi said the coalition had also launched its machinery and prepared a strategy for 100 days to face the state elections and had appointed a 'Mas'ul' (coordinator) in each of the six states.

On the fundraising campaign, he said it aimed at financing 100 container houses that have a bedroom, living room, kitchen and toilet for Turkiye people affected by the earthquake disaster at a price of RM30,000 for a container.

“The ceremony today is to get funds to finance these temporary houses,“ he said. -Bernama