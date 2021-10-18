Statement on anti-vaxxers: Govt has explained enough on benefits of Covid-19 vaccines: Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin(pix) said the government had made enough effort to explain the goodness and effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines to the public.

He said his ministry had in fact provided all the scientific evidence on the effectiveness of the vaccines on people.

“And we continue to provide the explanation. I’m sorry I have to be firm on this issue. Call me dajjal (evil) or whatever,“ he tweeted on his Twitter account today.

Khairy had previously said that the government would be taking a firm approach against those who refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by imposing difficulties upon them.

Yesterday, Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described Khairy’s statement that the government would continue making the daily life difficult for those who rejected the vaccines as arrogant.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, said it was the government’s role to continue appealing to and educating the public on the advantages of taking the vaccines to fight Covid-19.-Bernama