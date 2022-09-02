Statements taken from two individuals over alleged leaked judgement on Rosmah's court case

KUALA LUMPUR: The police confirmed that they have recorded the statements of two individuals in relation to the alleged leaked judgment on Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s(pix) corruption case.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said that the individuals were a High Court judge and a legal officer.

“We have identified 10 witnesses that we will call up, and the remainder will be asked to provide their statements soon,” he said when asked to comment on the investigation into the matter.

The Chief Registrar’s Office of the Federal Court lodged a police report over the matter on Aug 27, after the alleged judgment was published on a news website that had also carried a purported leaked draft of Datuk Seri Najib Razak's SRC International appeal judgment.

The alleged leaked document then went viral on social media and was subsequently used by Rosmah’s defence counsel as a basis to seek the last-minute recusal of High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.-Bernama