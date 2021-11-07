States urged not to limit flights, encourage lowering of ticket prices

SEPANG: Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong(pix) has advised respective state governments in the country not to limit the number of flights to encourage the lowering of ticket prices.

He said it should be left up to the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) and the airlines concerned to determine the frequency of flights.

“Let the restrictions on frequency be left to Mavcom and the airlines. That would be better,“ he said after launching Mavcom’s digital initiative to accelerate the recovery of the country’s aviation sector here today.

In addition, Wee also hoped that the state government would not impose additional conditions on top of the existing strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the National Security Council.

Citing the additional condition by the Sarawak state government to undergo screening tests and at restricted locations, he said this also contributed to delays in the process.

He said the screening test rule hampered efforts to increase flight frequencies, as airlines used dynamic methods, among others, to take into account market-driven supply and demand rates in determining ticket prices.

“Even if the airline wants to fly, it will think twice,“ he said.

Wee said before Covid-19, there were 500 flights a week to Sarawak but starting Nov 1, the number of flights was partially increased from 89 to 223 flights a week.

He said ticket prices would gradually come down after an agreement was reached with the state government on Oct 25 to increase the frequency of flights.

However, Wee thinks that prices are unlikely to drop to levels before Covid-19, as companies were also looking to make a profit.

Meanwhile, Wee said discussions were also underway with airlines to urge them not to raise prices in tandem.

He also advised consumers to book tickets at least two weeks in advance to avoid higher prices.

It was previously reported that the price of a one-way flight ticket from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching had increased up to RM1,000.

On Mavcom’s digital initiatives, Wee said the widespread use of digital technology was becoming important in terms of planning to build a stronger and more sustainable and resilient industry.

He said AeroLicence, which was the country's first electronic licensing system of the aviation industry and the enhancement of the FlySmart mobile app with Travel Advice guidance, would support the government's plan to digitalise the service.-Bernama