States urged to amend constitutions to facilitate implementation of anti-hopping law

PETALING JAYA: Politicians who are selfish and want to put their interests first should be very afraid of the anti-hopping Bill, which each state should pass by amending their constitutions.

National Council of Professors senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir said all states must be in tandem with the Federal Constitution, especially when it comes to such an important matter.

He said the law will help deal with political frogs that have created too much problems in the country, and urged all states to move quickly to get the anti-hopping law passed, especially before the 15th general election (GE15).

“It is important for the nation and states to have stable governments. Sabah is a good example (where) political frogs are allowed to do whatever they want. The state has had countless chief ministers and governments over the last 40 years.

“It is not the politicians who suffer but the people of the state. Public funds have to be spent to hold elections. The anti-hopping law will bring an end to this and save public funds.”

Jeniri said politicians must show their will to bring about changes that benefit the people, adding that such a move would help spur investment in the country and states.

He stressed that it was important for politicians to honour and recognise the people’s mandate, not jump ship and claim it is for the benefit of voters.

“The nation cannot go through what happened after the last general election. The political frogs tarnished the nation’s image. The country does not need self-serving politicians who put their interest before the voters’.”

Jeniri pointed out that politicians who are only interested in making money would be the ones who will not want the anti-hopping law as they cannot jump ship as and when they please, adding that ethical politicians are required.

Four states – Sabah, Selangor, Penang and Negri Sembilan – are willing to amend their state constitutions to implement the law against party-hopping.

Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Prof Azmi Hassan said states that have yet to agree will fall in line, or may end up being punished by the people in GE15.

He added that 209 members of Parliament supported the anti-hopping law, including the political frogs, because they were left with no choice.

“Political frogs were punished during the Malacca and Johor state polls, all of them except for one lost their seats.

“These frogs may be worried about their future, but they have no choice but to support the Bill because it could determine their future.”

He said those who did not want to support the Bill realised they could lose their seats in GE15, leaving them with no options.

Azmi said many of the frogs were now fighting for political survival because they have seen what happened to other frogs during the last election.

He added that the states will have no problem in amending their constitutions because they will be supported by the Opposition. The one big loophole is that an MP who is sacked from his party can join another while retaining his seat.

Another loophole is if a party is dissolved, its MP can join another party as well.

Azmi said by right, there should be a by-election to let the voters determine if they want the same MP. Unfortunately, there is no such provision.