Status of Ipoh's Velodrom Rakyat to be known by end of February: KBS

KUALA KANGSAR: The renovation status of Velodrom Rakyat in Ipoh will be known following the Parliament sitting at the end of February, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim said.

He said his ministry would review the matter at the ministry level to look for solutions and win-win situations for all parties involved.

“The ministry is aware of the matters brought up by the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) and we will review all aspects as it involves a huge sum.

“We also understand that Veledrom Rakyat has been renovated at a cost of RM11 million in 2016 and now seems to have sustained damage, so we want to conduct a detailed investigation before making a decision, which is expected to be after the Parliament sitting this Feb 24,” he said after the launch of BRM FC’s jersey and players’ introduction here today.

It was previously reported that MNCF vice president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill had hoped that KBS would consider installing a roof for Velodrom Rakyat to protect the wooden deck from any damage in the future.

He made the suggestion after inspections of the deck revealed scuffing and blackening in several areas as the open air velodrome was exposed to hot weather and rain. -Bernama