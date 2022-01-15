Status of new MBMB building to be decided after delineation gazetted

MELAKA: The status of the new Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) building in Klebang will be decided after the issue of boundaries between MBMB and Majlis Hang Tuah Jaya (MPHTJ) is gazetted.

State Housing, Local Government and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Zaidi Attan said construction of the project, which was discontinued in 2018, should consider various factors, such as the property's market value, workload, the domestic and commercial asset value of both local authorities (PBT).

“To date, we have just received a decision from the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) regarding the delineation between MBMB and MPHTJ last week.

“The need to continue the construction depends on the boundary gazette,” he told reporters after visiting the Leypark station at Dataran Air Keroh, in conjunction with its official opening, here last night.

The existing MBMB building in Ayer Keroh is located within the MPHTJ area and faces the MPHTJ building.

The construction of MBMB's new seven-storey building on a six-hectare land in Klebang, costing RM140 million, was stopped due to several factors, including incurring a cost of about RM400 million to be borne by MBMB within 25 years if the construction of the new building continued.

In another development, Zaidi said the state government through four local authorities, is actively implementing efforts to transform business areas around Melaka, especially those involving traders or petty traders, in line with the Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto for the recent state election. .

“The transformation includes equipping the hawkers centres with complete infrastructure and reorganising night markets, and Ramadan bazaars during the fasting month,” he explained.

Meanwhile, MPHTJ president Datuk Shadan Othman said the Leypark Station with a night market concept like the Jonker Walk would become the latest tourist attraction as well as create opportunities for small-time hawkers or the younger generation to increase income.

The recreational and business concept area created under the MPHTJ Tourism Special Area Plan, which operates four days a week starting Thursday night, has attracted more than 1,000 visitors since it opened last month.-Bernama