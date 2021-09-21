Status of the implementation of Undi 18 among focus of Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: The status of the implementation of Undi 18, and steps to be taken by the government to implement the move, will be among the focus at today’s Parliament sitting.

According to the Order Paper of the Dewan Rakyat, the matter will be raised during the oral question-and-answer session, by Gobind Singh Deo(pix) (PH-Puchong) who will pose the question to the Prime Minister.

Also during the oral question-and-answer session, Datuk Zakaria Mohd Edris (Bersatu-Libaran) is scheduled to ask the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation to state the total expenditure on the immunisation programme nationwide, according to the vaccination centres (PPVs).

Meanwhile, Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah), during the Ministers’ Question Time, will ask the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, to state whether the ministry will reduce the price of the Covid-19 self-test kit in stages from the current RM19.90 ceiling price.

Today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting will also resume the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address.

The meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament is the first under the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The current Dewan Rakyat will sit for 17 days, until Oct 12. -Bernama