Stay in if you are under home quarantine, cops warn

PETALING JAYA: Those placed under home quarantine over the Covid-19 pandemic should stay put at their premises as police will carry out random checks to ensure they comply with the order.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said today that police pay visits to between 200 and 300 of those who are under quarantine daily in the 16 districts under the jurisdiction of state police.

“Our personnel from the CID will perform these inspections donning personal protective equipment (PPE). We will call out the person’s name and if we find that they are not in, we will lodge a police report and initiate an investigation. No excuses for their absence will be accepted except that they had left their homes for a hospital,“ he said.

He said under laws of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act, offenders face a jail term of up to two years.

Fadzil said to date police have opened 36 investigation papers on those who breached home quarantine orders.