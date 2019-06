Not sure what to buy during the Steam sale? PC gaming service Steam implemented player reviews in 2013 to help players navigate what is now a 30,000 strong catalog of games. Even then, finding the site’s very best can be tricky.

That’s where Steam250 comes in, helping surface some otherwise overlooked but very well-recommended games.

In this way, comedic puzzle “Portal 2,“ engrossing action-adventure “The Witcher 3,“ pixel art crafting experience “Terraria,“ massive scale manufacturing sim “Factorio” and team-based shooter “Counter-Strike” are both Steam250’s overall best-reviewed games and its top five deals for the 2019 Steam sale.

Yet its Hidden Gems section has a very different makeup, specializing in titles that aren’t yet widely reviewed.

For example, pixelated survival sim “Don’t Escape: 4 Days to Survive” might not be well known, but with 99% positive reviews from 317 users, it’s currently the number one Steam Hidden Gem.

In the same way, simple maritime multiplayer “Shipped,“ neon one-button action game “Ding Dong XL” intense shooter “Champions of Breakfast” and floating, omnigravitational puzzle “Youropa” are among some of the shorter, smaller scale, but most well recommended bargains on Steam250’s chart.

Don’t Escape: 4 Days to Survive (RM26.35, usually RM31.00)