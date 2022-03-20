Steamy scene from TV drama incompatible with local culture: Ahmad Marzuk

KOTA BHARU: The steamy ‘teaser’ of the drama ‘Perempuan Itu’, which has been hotly debated online recently, is incompatible with local culture, said Deputy Minister in Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary(pix).

He said entertainment industry players should abide by the rules set by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM).

“We leave it to K-KOMM to take any action.

“From the religious point of view, such culture should not be practised in our country,“ he told reporters after officiating the National Muaythai Championship at the Kelantan Islamic Tarbiyah Centre (PUTIK), Pengkalan Chepa here today.

He added that his office will also hold a meeting with K-KOMM to find a resolution, guidelines and solutions so that such incidents do not recur in the future.

Ahmad Marzuk also asked the public to consult their state muftis on whether Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributors taking the special withdrawal of RM10,000 would have to pay 2.5 per cent in Islamic tithes (zakat).

Last Wednesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the government would allow a special withdrawal of EPF contributions of RM10,000 to ease the burden of Malaysian families still affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ismail Sabri said although the decision was difficult to make because it involved the people's retirement savings, the special withdrawal was a compromise balancing present urgent needs and future savings.-Bernama