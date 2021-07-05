Still a challenge being disabled

PETALING JAYA: Discrimination could very well be the title of Cristine Lee’s life story.

She learned at a young age how a physical disability can put a person in a disadvantaged position.

It started when she turned eight and was to be enrolled at a school her parents had picked for her.

“Back then, I was already wheelchair-bound,” Lee, who is now a remisier at a local bank, said.

“The school rejected my application because it did not cater to the needs of the physically disabled.”

Fortunately for her, the headmaster at another school took the initiative to write to the Education Department and managed to get her enrolled in his school.

To make it easier for her, Lee’s father built a portable ramp so she could get to class on time and with ease.

“Even my wheelchair was custom-made by my father to help me move around easily. My parents made many sacrifices just to ensure their child got the education she needed,” she said.

Getting a job when she was in her 20s was equally difficult. It was not as easy as just having the right qualifications, she said.

“I am grateful that my current employer made many changes to accommodate the needs of a wheelchair user,” Lee said.

Unfortunately, as Lee pointed out, such discrimination is still rampant in today’s society.

Just last week, theSun highlighted the case of Karishma, who could not get enrolled for the Asasi Pintar Pre-University programme at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia because the varsity said it did not have disabled user-friendly facilities.

As Damai Disabled Persons Association Malaysia president V. Murugeswaran pointed out, such discrimination extends across all facets of society, from inaccessibility to commercial centres to lack of basic transport infrastructure that is accessible to disabled persons in the workforce.

“There are hurdles to face as soon as a disabled person steps out of his house,” he said.

He added this could be the reason why the country has yet to achieve the target of ensuring that disabled people make up at least 1% of the workforce.

Peer counsellor at Malaysia Independent Living Association for Disabled Peter Khor said that even basics such as tactile tracks for the visually handicapped are missing or poorly maintained in many commercial and public buildings.

“Pavements are uneven and road surfaces are full of potholes, making it a challenge for those who need a wheelchair,” he said.

He also cited the lack of adequate parking facilities for the disabled as another form of discrimination.

“Even where such parking bays are provided, they are sometimes indiscriminately taken up by able-bodied persons,” he said.

“Public consideration and proper enforcement are the answers to this.” Sadly this is lacking.

Khor said public transport vehicles are still not adequately equipped to ensure that wheelchair users can gain access to and are able to commute in safety.

Disabled people also face discrimination in the job market. “Employers do not give priority to hiring the disabled,” he said.

“Often, the human resource manager does not understand what a visually handicapped person can do.”

Khor said some disabled persons already have the necessary skills for specific jobs, while those who are not should be given equal access to the right training.

He cautioned against assumptions that the disabled are less efficient. “I hired five people with cerebral palsy and were wheelchair bound at the factory where I was manager before becoming physically disabled,” Khor said.

“I found that they were 30% more productive than their able-bodied colleagues who had already been working for 10 years or more,” he added.