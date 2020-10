SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government is still awaiting the analyses results of samples taken from the pollution source in Nilai, which has caused two Water Treatment Plants (WTP) in Selangor to suspend operations on Oct 4.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism committee chairman S. Veerapan said to date the official results of the analyses have not been received from the Chemistry Department.

“Usually, the results will be available within two weeks from the day the samples are sent to the Chemistry Department... but we on the part of the State Department of Environment (DOE) have asked for the results to be released as soon as possible.”

“Meanwhile, the DOE is still conducting investigations around the premises at the illegal dumping site,” he told Bernama when asked about the results of analysis of water samples here, today.

On Wednesday, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani was quoted as saying that the police had arrested two men in their 30s and 40s, who were suspected of being involved in the pollution of Sungai Batang Benar, Nilai and Sungai Semenyih, Selangor, on Oct 6.

Acryl Sani said the two men were nabbed in Kota Bharu, Kelantan while on their way back to Nilai.

On Oct 5, Bernama reported that the the Environment and Water Ministry said wastes and organic compounds found in the bushes on the fringe of the industrial area in Jalan Emas, Nilai Industrial Park was the source of pollution in Sungai Batang Benar.

The pollution caused two water treatment plants in Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi to halt operations resulting in unscheduled water supply disruption to 309,687 consumer accounts in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang.

On Friday, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) chief executive officer Suhaimi Kamaralzaman was quoted as saying that water supply disruption in all 274 affected areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Sepang and Putrajaya had been fully restored. — Bernama