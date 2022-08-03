Stock trading platform Robinhood to cut 23% of workforce

SAN FRANCISCO: Robinhood Markets Inc announced on Tuesday (Aug 2) that it was slashing 23% of its staff as it posted a 44% decline in revenue on slumping trading activity, in a surprise earnings announcement that came one day earlier than scheduled.

The company said it will also undergo an internal restructuring, which will see general managers assume responsibility for individual businesses. That reorganisation will cost the firm between US$30 million to US$40 million (RM133.6 million to RM178.2 million), Robinhood disclosed in a filing.

The Menlo Park, California-based brokerage posted net revenues for the second quarter ended June 30 of US$318 million as revenues from equity, options and crypto trading more than halved, compared with US$565 million a year earlier, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company posted a net loss of US$295 million or 34 cents per diluted share, compared with a net loss of US$502 million, or US$2.16 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Robinhood also announced on Tuesday it would commence another round of layoffs affecting 780 employees and change its organisational structure to drive greater cost discipline. Robinhood’s total operating expenses for the second quarter rose 22% on the same period last year.

It was originally scheduled to report earnings on Wednesday, but released them a day early after publishing a blog post about the job cuts and reorganisation.

The firm is one of many fintech companies that have started slashing jobs ahead of an expected recession, along with crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc, buy-now-pay-later company Klarna and NFT platform OpenSea, while a handful of crypto companies including Celsius Network and Voyager Digital collapsed amid the broader crypto crash.

Robinhood previously laid off 9% of its full-time staff earlier this year.

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said in a blog post on Tuesday that those earlier cuts had not gone far enough.

“As CEO, I approved and took responsibility for our ambitious staffing trajectory – this is on me,” Tenev said.

Shares of Robinhood, which were sold at US$38 a share in its initial public offering last year, were also caught in the crosshairs of a crypto meltdown and have shed nearly 88%. The company's stock is now US$9.23.

Meanwhile, financial services regulators in the state of New York on Tuesday announced that Robinhood’s cryptocurrency unit will pay a US$30 million penalty for failing to meet mandatory standards for cybersecurity and fighting money laundering.

The failure “resulted in significant violations” of state regulations, said state superintendent of financial services Adrienne Harris.

Flaws at Robinhood Crypto meanwhile stemmed from “significant shortcomings” in management that included failure to foster “an adequate culture of compliance” with banking rules, regulators said.

Robinhood associate general counsel Cheryl Crumpton said the company is “pleased” the matter is resolved in a settlement.

“We have made significant progress building industry-leading legal, compliance, and cybersecurity programmes, and will continue to prioritise this work to best serve our customers,” Crumpton said in response to an AFP inquiry.– Reuters, AFP