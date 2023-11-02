Stomach bug hits Paris Saint-Germain squad

MONACO: A virus swept the Paris Saint-Germain dressing room a few hours ahead of their away game at Monaco on Saturday, with stomach ache and vomiting from multiple players reported.

Local media reported “an intestinal virus” with symptoms of “vomiting, stomach ache and fatigue”.

The club declined to name the players insisting they were on top of the situation and that the players were being taken care of.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi had been set to sit out the game through injury but the virus could effect PSG's Champions League game with Bayern Munich in midweek. -AFP