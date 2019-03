SEREMBAN: Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun (pix) has urged Pakatan Harapan (PH) to stop the infighting with regards to the selection of the candidate for the Rantau by-election, and instead focus on getting behind the party in ensuring victory.

“Let’s stop quarrelling among ourselves merely over the issue of candidate, but on the other hand work to ensure PH’s victory in the Rantau,” said Aminuddin.

Aminuddin, who is also the state PKR chief, said that the issue of selecting a candidate would be determined by the leadership. This he said would take into account the competency of the candidate.

“We have received dozens of names as mentioned by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim before this, we hope that those below, namely, the supporters and voters are patient, let’s not quarrel over the issue of selecting a candidate, we must work for victory and not think about who is the candidate.

“The question of candidates will be determined by the leadership. Will will take into view opinions of the members and discuss to ensure the candidate wins,“ he said.

He said this after the balloting session for Type A Affordable House, Bukit Sarimban Park here, today.

He added that the process of selecting a candidate needed to take account the criteria concerned and the party also had a strategy to ensure a PH victory in the Rantau state by-election.

“So I hope they understand, we must pick a candidate who meets the criteria. We don’t want mistakes to crop up after the candidacy is announced.

‘’The voters and party machinery have to understand that, like in the general election, not all the candidates that we like are picked and are accepted by the people because many offer themselves, so wisdom is crucial actually,’’ he said.

Aminuddin admitted that PH will be ‘the underdogs’ in the Rantau state by-election, but would ensure it would give a fierce fight.

“We will go to the polls as underdogs, but we will ensure we take the challenge to them. We feel we will be challenging them and not the other way round, as this is Umno acting-President Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s stronghold,“ he said.

In the meantime, on the possibility of dismissing 11 chairmen and secretaries of the Village Community Management Council who openly opposed Dr S. Streram of Parti Keadilan Rakyat as the candidate in the by-election, Aminuddin said an investigation would be carried out before any action was taken.

The Election Commission (EC) today announced that the Rantau state by-election would take place on April 13, nomination day on March 30 and the early voting day was set for April 9. — Bernama