Stop politicking, assist PM to help the people, ministers told

PETALING JAYA: Playing politics seems to be common among politicians in the country, with people’s needs coming a low second, and this should stop, said Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Prof Azmi Hassan (pix).

He said it was difficult for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to implement policies to help the people if his ministers continue to disagree with one another.

He said for any policy to work and be successful, every minister must be ready to throw his hat in and do what is necessary to help make it a success.

“The bickering among politicians is not only (happening) within the government but also in Umno. How can the prime minister turn to the Opposition for help when he can’t even get his ministers to work together?

“There is an urgent need for the government to formulate policies that can meet the people’s needs during this difficult time. It is very important for ministers to work together and not put their interests first.”

Azmi said Ismail Sabri wants to help the people, but the infighting among Cabinet ministers is hindering him.

This is exacerbated by the division within the ruling coalition on when to hold the next general election, with one group wanting it called as soon as possible and another wanting to help the people first. The claim being made is that by holding early polls, Umno will get the mandate to help solve the high cost of living.

“But holding early elections does not mean one group will be given the mandate to run the country. The nation may be back to the same old problem, with no one party being able to form the government. Then what happens?”

Council of Professors Malaysia senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir said politicians in the country have not changed since the last general election.

“They have been politicking non-stop and seem to have forgotten about the people.”

He said they have to understand the people are suffering, especially with the high cost of living, and instead of arguing about when to hold the next general election, they should concentrate on helping the people.

“This is easier said than done. With politicians looking to gain power, they tend to put their interests before anything else. The government needs to respond urgently to the rising cost of living, which is hurting the people. (By) working together as a team in the Cabinet, they will be of help to Ismail Sabri in formulating citizen-centric policies,” he said.

Jeniri said Cabinet ministers have a great deal of work to do to help the public, but fighting among themselves and with Umno was not going to help those who are suffering.

He pointed out that the public was fed up with the ongoing indifference from ministers, and is now questioning their role in the Cabinet.

He said Ismail Sabri must put his foot down and get his ministers and political parties to start working on helping the people instead of politicking and bickering as to when they should hold the next general election.

“The government needs to get to the crux of the problem facing the public before it is too late,” he added.