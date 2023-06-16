Stop racial and religious rhetoric in politics

AS the nation eagerly awaits the polling dates in six states and the subsequent outcomes, the political landscape is visibly heating up, with various political parties striving to deliver their best performance since the last general election.

In their pursuit of victory and the opportunity to govern the next state government, namely in Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, and Terengganu, political parties are leaving no stone unturned.

However, it is crucial to note that tensions and anxieties will reach their peak if political parties resort to leveraging racial and religious rhetoric in their quest for votes.

Throughout the numerous elections held since Malaysia’s independence in 1957, we have seen candidates resorting to racial and religious issues to advance their agendas, resulting in detrimental consequences for interethnic harmony and unity. A concern that persists until today.

In order to safeguard our societal fabric, we cannot afford any racial or religious tensions.

It is imperative that political parties adopt an unwavering and united stance against the propagation of racial and religious rhetoric as these divisive narratives hold no basis in our history of peaceful coexistence since the inception of our nation.

As a democratic country, we have reached a level of maturity where political parties must refrain from exploiting racial and religious sentiments for their political gain.

We may hold differing opinions but it is of utmost importance that we embrace our diverse racial, religious and cultural backgrounds as we navigate the recovery from the economic challenges and setbacks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The unity government, entrusted by the King, bears the responsibility of upholding good governance and ensuring that Putrajaya stands as a symbol of integrity and excellence

in the eyes of the international community.

We cannot allow division, discord and dissonance to prevail in a developing fragile economy like Malaysia.

It is imperative that we move forward and prioritise sound judgement within the political sphere.

The King and the Sultans have continuously urged the people to live in harmony.

Therefore, to the political parties participating in the state elections, it is essential they eliminate racial and religious rhetoric and ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.

Our politicians should demonstrate wisdom and integrity, upholding unity and setting an example for peaceful coexistence.

Dr Tan Eng Bee

Kajang