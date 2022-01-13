Stop sale of items with images of deities: Penang Hindu Association

PETALING JAYA: The Penang Hindu Association (PHA) wants the authorities to ban the sale of T-shirt prayer items bearing images of Hindu deities. It views the commercial use of religious figures as demeaning.

After the items are used, the packaging using images of Hindu gods’ pictures are thrown in the rubbish bin, PHA P. Murugiah said today.

“This is not only offensive to Hindus but it is also a cheap and degrading sale gimmick used during Thaipusam and other Hindu festivals. It is like using religion for commercial gain,” he said in a statement.

He added that several retail’s outlets are selling agarbathi (incense), camphor, sandalwood powder, homa sticks, lamp oil, vibhoodi, ghee, ganga water and sambarani with such packaging.

Murugiah urged all Hindus to stop buying these items.