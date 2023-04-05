Storm damages over 50 houses in Kampung Melayu Majidee

JOHOR BAHRU: More than 50 homes in Kampung Melayu Majidee here were damaged most of them with their roofs ripped apart after being hit by a storm yesterday afternoon.

Larkin assemblyman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah said a relief centre will be opened at Dewanraya Kampung Melayu Majidee, here soon to house the affected residents.

“We will try to get allocations at both the federal and state levels. I have also contacted Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, and he has given positive feedback regarding this matter,” he told reporters after visiting the affected homes tonight.

Mohd Hairi, who is also the State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee chairman, said that the relevant authorities were collecting information on damage and losses suffered by all the victims.

Meanwhile, the Johor Bahru District Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said three vehicles were damaged by falling trees in the 2.48 pm incident. -Bernama