Storm damages three houses, knocks down trees in Gemencheh

SEREMBAN: Three houses in Kampung Gedok, Gemencheh near here were damaged after a storm and heavy rain hit the area this evening.

Gemenceh Fire and Rescue Station chief Norfaizal Ahmad said the 4.50 pm incident also caused the roofs of houses to be blown away by strong winds.

Some houses were also damaged after being hit by fallen trees.

“The storm also caused 10 trees to be uprooted along the Gemencheh-Gemas main road and Jalan Kampung Gedok resulting in the area being closed temporarily to traffic. Work to remove the fallen trees and debris are ongoing,” he said when contacted by Bernama here.

However, he said no injuries were reported so far.

Norfaizal also said that details of the affected houses had been handed over to local authorities for further action, and reminded residents to be on the lookout for electrical hazards and landslides.-Bernama