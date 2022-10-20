Storm destroys over 60 houses in seven villages in Besut

JERTIH: Over 60 houses in seven villages were ruined following a storm here yesterday evening.

The villages involved were Kampung Pusu Tinggi, Bukit Puteri, Dengir, Tok Has, Lay Out Tok Has, Gong Penaga and Air Terjun, while a school, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Puteri in Kampung Tok Has was also affected in the 5pm incident.

Kuala Besut state constituency coordinating officer Azbi Salleh said the roofs of several houses were damaged by the storm which was accompanied by heavy rains that lasted for almost an hour.

“We are in the process of gathering information on the number of families affected because some victims have not lodged a report with their respective Village Development and Security Committees (JPKK),“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, Besut District Education deputy chief officer Hamdhan Abd Ghafar said at SK Bukit Puteri, the garage roof was blown away and four classes were destroyed when the roofs were damaged during the storm.

However, no one was injured as the storm occurred after school hours.

“The school is operating as usual today but lessons for the classes affected will be conducted in the school hall for the time being,” he said adding that repair work should be completed by the time the school reopens next Wednesday.-Bernama