Straits Energy successfully completes first ship-to-ship LNG transfer in Labuan

LABUAN: Straits Energy Resources Bhd on Oct 17 reported that its unit, Victoria STS (Labuan) Sdn Bhd (Victoria STS), successfully completed the first ship-to-ship (STS) transfer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at Labuan Port on Oct 13. It was the first LNG STS transfer to take place in Labuan.

“We have successfully completed the STS operation on Oct 13 without any reported injuries to personnel or impact on the environment,” said Victoria STS CEO Benjamin Bernard Bijio.

“Various scenarios were considered, and this was achieved through the collective and collaborative efforts of all parties involved in the operation, with the cooperation and support of Victoria’s customers,” he adds.

Present during the STS operation were Labuan Corp CEO Hj Rithuan Ismail, Labuan Fire and Rescue Department director Ismaidi Ismail, Labuan Customs officials and Labuan Chamber of Commerce vice-chairman SK Tan.

“Witnessing the first STS transfer in Labuan waters, O&G (oil & gas) is not a new activity in Labuan but there is a need to diversify the O&G activities. We, from the Labuan Corp, fully support the STS operation as we believe it will have a spillover effect on the economy of Labuan,“ said Rithuan.

He said the last two to three years have been a struggle.

He sees this as a catalyst in flourishing the local economy such as crew hiring, service sector, boat/ship/vessel leasing, supply of raw material, and purchase of small equipment and needed supplies from the island.

Victoria STS specialises in offshore handling of liquefied gas and bulk petroleum cargoes. The company received its first licence to conduct STS operations of oil and liquefied gas products within the Victoria Port Limit in July last year.

Victoria Bay is strategically located along international shipping and energy trade routes. Straits’ vision is to develop Labuan as one of the largest transhipment hubs in Asia. The STS hub is also strategically located within the vicinity of Labuan Liberty Port which is managed and operated by Megah Port Management Sdn Bhd, a 51% owned subsidiary of Straits Energy Resources.