Straits Energy unit completes first-ever STS crude oil transfer off Labuan

PETALING JAYA: Straits Energy Resources Bhd unit Victoria STS (Labuan) Sdn Bhd has completed a ship-to-ship (STS) crude oil transfer operation (pix) for the first time ever at Victoria Bay, Labuan.

Victoria STS CEO Benjamin Bernard Bijon said the first-ever STS transfer in Labuan water augured well for the development of the island’s maritime-related activities.

“The STS operation involving 580,964 barrels of crude oil (worth US$60 million) from Seria Brunei was completed at one of the six approved berths with safe water depth of up to 30 metres, which is located next to the marine park of Kuraman Island. The operation which was carried out smoothly, took 20 hours and was completed early this morning,“ he said in a statement today.

Bernard added that the crude oil that was transferred from Nissos Tinos Majuro vessel to the 330-metre length C. Grace vessel is bound for South Korea. The STS operation was conducted about 10 nautical miles from Labuan, which is considered safe for such operations as the berth area is fit to accommodate a very large crude carrier.

“This is the first time such a huge vessel is calling at the Labuan port limit of Victoria Bay with cargo carrying capacity ranking up to two million barrels of crude oil,” he added.

Straits said the successful completion of the STS transfer is a result of its collaboration with Fendercare Marine (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd. Victoria STS is also expected to handle another first-ever STS Transfer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Australia at the end of this month.

Victoria STS is an indirect subsidiary of Straits with specialist expertise in offshore handling of liquefied gas and bulk petroleum cargoes. The company received its first licence from the Marine Department Malaysia on July 31, 2021 to conduct STS operations within the Victoria port limit of Labuan.