Stranded 35 rescued as flood strikes Paka village

DUNGUN (Terengganu): The Fire & Rescue Department today rescued all 35 people from 15 families stranded in their homes in Kampung Nyior, Paka, in Terengganu due to the flood.

They have been sent to two relief centres, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan Tebing Tembah and Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Nyior, said Paka Fire & Rescue Station chief Mohd Aidil Khairim Abdul Wahab.

He said the 26-strong Fire & Rescue personnel were also giving attention to Kampung Durian Mentangau besides Kampung Nyior.

“Early information indicates that the flood was caused by water flowing from upstream Sungai Paka meeting the high tide along the coast,” he told Bernama.-Bernama