Stranded haj pilgrims to have money, passport returned: MOTAC

PUTRAJAYA: Nearly 400 prospective haj pilgrims who were stranded at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) yesterday, will be refunded in stages and have their passport returned, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) said today.

In a statement here, MOTAC said the matter was informed by a representative of the licensed travel agency involved during a meeting at the KLIA yesterday.

Those who did not get their money back are advised to lodge a police report at the KLIA Main Terminal Building police station or the nearest police station, MOTAC said in a statement today.

The victims are also urged to file a formal complaint on the matter to MOTAC through its Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA) at https://motac.spab.gov.my ​​​​​​​ and the Tribunal for Consumer Claims Malaysia (TPPM) at https://ttpm.kpdnhep.gov.my/portal/home .

For those who wish to lodge a complaint via SISPAA MOTAC, they need to bring along documents such as booking confirmation invoice, payment receipts, copies of passport or visa, flight ticket (if any) as well their police report to assist in the investigations.

MOTAC said the incident would be investigated under Section 8 (1) (d) of the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482) for conducting business in a manner which is prejudicial to the interest of the public, the tourism industry or the national economy.

If found guilty, the travel agency could face a suspension or revocation of its licence, it said.

About 380 prospective Haj pilgrims were stranded at the KLIA yesterday, believed to have been cheated by a travel agency.

The group is said to have been issued the furada or private Haj visa to perform their pilgrimage without going through Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH).-Bernama