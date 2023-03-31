Stray dog operation: Senior citizen charged with obstructing civil servant

PETALING JAYA: An elderly man pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate's Court here today to the charge of obstructing a civil servant in an operation by the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) to catch stray dogs last week.

Patrick Khoo Kian Wui (pix), 69, who is self-employed, is accused of deliberately preventing MBPJ personnel Azizul Azzim Norehan from carrying out his duties at a house in Taman Kanagapuram here, at 9 pm, March 22.

The charge was framed under Section 186 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum prison sentence of two years, or a fine of up to RM10,000, or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Farhanah Fuad offered bail of RM5,000 in one surety, but lawyer Rajsurian Pillai who represented the accused requested a lower amount because his client only lived about four kilometres from the court complex and had voluntarily gone to the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters during the investigation.

Magistrate Shahril Anuar Ahmad Mustapa allowed bail at RM2,000 in one surety and fixed June 16 for mention.

Last Friday (March 24), the media reported that the police were investigating a closed-circuit camera recording that went viral showing an altercation between MBPJ members and a man during an operation to capture stray dogs.

The man is said to have tried to protect a pack of stray dogs by letting the animals into his premises, prompting a team of dog catchers to try to stop him before a fight broke out. -Bernama