Straying elephants to be driven into Tabin forest reserve

LAHAD DATU: Efforts are underway to drive a herd of about 100 elephants that encroached into Felda settlers’ land in Anjung Teduh, Felda Sahabat, Tungku near here, into Tabin Forest Reserve.

Sabah Wildlide Department (JHL) officer Silvester Saimin said the tasks would be carried out by eight JHL staff and assisted by settlers from Felda Sahabat.

“There is a massive operation in Felda Sahabat today.

“We will use multibank, tractors and sound recording to attract attention of those elephants and to drive them into the forest reserve located about 10 kilometres away,” he said when contacted here.

He said the elephants were believed to be looking for food when they encroached into settlers’ land and has caused concern.

It is understood that the elephants eat the crops and love to scratch their backs on the pillars of the houses.

Meanwhile, JHL director Augustine Tuuga said herds of elephants had encroached the area often this year. -Bernama