Street fight turns into battle against Covid-19

KUCHING: The arrest of nine people for alleged involvement in a fight here last Sunday has turned out to be a more complicated case than usual.

Two of them tested positive for Covid-19 and one symptomatic suspect is awaiting a second swab test.

But that is not all.

Up to 109 police officers and personnel have had to take the Covid-19 swab test as well and are now undergoing the mandatory quarantine.

The 10 officers and 99 personnel are from the Criminal Investigation Department as well as police escorts and lockup wardens, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said today.

They serve in the Gita, Sekama and Tabuan police stations, he told Bernama.

Aidi said the fight took place at Jalan Green on Sunday and the suspects, aged between 20 and 35, were picked up the following day at several places in this city and were subjected to a Covid-19 swab test while under detention.

“The two found to be Covid-19-positive were admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital. The symptomatic third suspect is awaiting the second test. The remaining six suspects tested negative for the disease and are under quarantine in the lockup,” he said. — Bernama