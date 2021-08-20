Strengthening family bond during pandemic

FOR the Ooi family, the lockdown necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic is a blessing in disguise.

It has helped to strengthen the bond among Justin Ooi Theng Yik, his wife Lee Su Ann and their six-year-old twins Kara and Caleb.

“We have rekindled our love for music, cycling and games, bringing us so much closer,” he told theSun.

For Ooi, it is also a welcome change from his high pressure job as brand director in a public relations firm.

“Of course, the work has its perks. We work long hours and it is very rewarding when we see our brands get publicity, thanks to our ideas and innovations,” he said.

However, with work winding down significantly in the past year, Ooi and Su Ann have had more time to spend on rediscovering old hobbies that they now share with their children.

He said in May, his father-in-law Rony Lee sent him his spare bicycle from Penang that helped kick off the family’s daily pedalling excursions.

“It is a beautiful Giant SCR-18 speed bike. I would ride it whenever I was in Penang for the Chinese New Year holidays. My

father-in-law and I would ride around Penang Island.”

Ooi said Lee had dismantled the bicycle, boxed it and shipped it to his home in Petaling Jaya.

“That was the best lockdown delivery package ever.”

The bicycle rekindled Ooi’s love for cycling and he would take the children riding near their home.

“Of course, the twins’ bikes are still equipped with training wheels, but that does not take away the fun,” he said.

“Work from home is more hectic, so being able to cycle in the open road gives me a great sense of freedom, reminding me of my carefree teenage days,” he said.

With less traffic on the road now, Ooi and his children are free to let their imagination run wild.

“It is like flying, so we would pretend that we are characters from Star Wars and would ‘shoot’ each other with imaginary laser guns.”

Ooi said the cycling excursions have also enabled him to discover places he never noticed before while he was driving, such as half-cement-half-wooden houses in Kampung Baru Damansara that have been there for generations.

“There are also family-run businesses such as warung and burger stalls that are now idle. Banners have been strung up stating that they now deliver their food.

Ooi said the cycling trips with his children have also given Su Ann a respite and some quiet time at home.

After the sun sets, the family turns to another favourite pastime – music.

With his old guitar, which was a gift from his wife, Ooi would play for his children.

“My wife would sing while I play

old-school rock song such as Sweet Child of Mine to entertain the children,” he said.

Ooi admits that it is not a regular children’s song.

“It’s silly but fun for us,” he said.

“The important thing is to bond with our children. My late father loved rearing fish and he would include my brothers and I in his passion.

“I still remember the trips to a fish shop, feeding the fish and cleaning the aquarium,” he said.

Ooi sees this as an opportunity for him to bond with his children.

“They grow up so quickly, their childhood years are just flying by, all the more reason we must cherish our time together,” he added.