Strict SOP, new normal affecting hotel sector during Melaka election

MELAKA: The stringent standard operating procedure (SOP) and new normal imposed during the Melaka state election is affecting the hotel sector in the state as bookings are still low in view of the election on Nov 20.

Melaka Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) president, Khairulnizam Kasim said 73 three-star and above hotels under the association have more than 10,000 rooms but the bookings received to date from political party visitors were only around 40 to 50 per cent.

“Booking of hotel rooms during the election is still low compared to the general election before this. In the 14th general election, a week before nomination day, most hotels under MAH were already fully booked due to a large number of supporters coming from other states to assist in the campaign,” he told Bernama.

He said currently most hotels under MAH were booked by Melaka election personnel comprising government servants and they are coming in stages.

The same situation is confronting budget hotels as bookings during the election were only around 40 to 50 per cent from more 3,000 rooms involving 176 budget hotels registered under the Melaka Malaysia Budget and Business Hotel Association (MyBHA).

Its chairman, Sazali Sabri however said the pace of booking is expected to pick up by at least 10 per cent as the polling week approaches when visitors comprising voters return to Melaka to cast their ballot as Malaysians.

“We really hope room bookings would go up during the election season but as we are still in the Covid-19 pandemic phase, there many SOPs which have to be complied with to curb the infection.

“There were even last-minute cancellations by visitors who made bookings when the election was announced but cancelled them when the SOP did not allow ceramah, gatherings and physical campaign,” he said.

Commenting on Covid-19 SOP implemented by the hotels, he said all hotel managements under MyBHA complied with the SOP stipulated by the National Security Council (MKN) and the Health Ministry (MOH) to contain transmission of the virus and ensure hotels remain open.

“Only guests who have received two doses of vaccine are allowed to enter hotels apart from housekeeping measures according to SOP requirements including sanitisation,” he said.-Bernama