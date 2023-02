KUALA LUMPUR: A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 on the Richter scale, struck Turkiye at 1.04 am today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

It said in a statement that the depth of quake which occurred 114 km kilometres southeast of Adana, Turkiye was 58 km.

However, it did not pose a tsunami threat to Malaysia, the statement said. -Bernama