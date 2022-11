ZAGREB: A 6.1-strong earthquake occured in the northeastern Italy on Wednesday morning, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The tremor was registered 66 kilometres east of the city of Rimini, at the depth of 10 kilometres, Croation news agency (HINA) reported.

The quake was felt as far as Croatia’s coastal regions of Istria and Dalmatia, it added.-Bernama