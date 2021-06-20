Student badly hurt in crash while out to get internet access for PdPR session

LARUT: A female student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Datuk Haji Hussein who needed to get telecommunication network access to follow a home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) session, suffered serious injuries after being involved in a road crash on Friday.

Siti A’isyah Mohd Idris, 17, was riding her motorcycle on the Jalan Rantau Panjang-Selama road to follow the home-based PdPR session online at her uncle’s house in Taman Permai 2, Selama before being involved in the accident with a BMW car at around 9.45 am.

She suffered a fracture in the left thigh, jawbone injuries and had to receive stitches and is currently being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Taiping Hospital. She is reported to be in stable condition.

This story was relayed by her sister, Siti Nurzulfa Mohd Idris, 22 when met by Bernama at their house today.

“Due to poor Internet access, my sister had to commute from our house in Kampung Baru Batu 3 to our uncle’s house which is located almost seven kilometres away in Pekan Selama,“ she said.

Siti Nurzulfa had posted Siti Aisyah’s story on social media that went viral and received the attention of netizens who were sympathetic to the fate of the Science Stream student.

Siti Nurzulfa, who is a final year student in Applied Science (Biodiversity Conservation and Management) at Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT), said most houses here had been experiencing poor Internet access for many years.

She said this made it difficult for school students here to follow PdPR lessons and that she had even forwarded complaints to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) several times but the situation had yet to be rectified.

Meanwhile, Selama assemblyman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin when met said that 10 telecommunication substations would be upgraded through the Jendela Programme for the period 2021 to 2022 in Selama to overcome the poor Internet and telecommunication coverage. — Bernama