Student dies while undergoing cross-country training in Terengganu

MARANG: A Form Four student died while undergoing cross-country training today.

Marang district police chief DSP Mohd Zain Mat Deris said the student, identified as Aman Basri Muhd Rohaizi, 16, was said to have fallen and fainted during the training at about 8.30 am.

Some of his schoolmates attempted to resuscitate the victim, but his condition weakened and the teacher on duty took him to the Pengkalan Berangan clinic for treatment, where a doctor pronounced him dead, he said in a statement today.

He said there were some cuts on the upper part of the right eyebrow, scratches under the left chin, and on the back of the left hand, believed to have occurred when the victim fell.

He said physical examination on the victim did not show any foul play and the police had classified the case as sudden death.-Bernama