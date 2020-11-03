Student in remand for murder of 19-year-old friend

MARANG: A 19-year-old student was brought to the Magistrate’s Court here today for the police to obtain a remand order in connection with the murder of her friend, Siti Nur Surya Ismail, two days ago.

Magistrate Engku Nurul Ain Engku Muda then issued a remand order for the girl to be held for seven days to facilitate the police investigation on the case.

The suspect, clad in the purple police lock-up uniform, arrived at the court at 10.10 am and was escorted by two policewomen.

She was arrested at 8.15 am yesterday at the Telemong police station when she turned up for questioning with her mother.

A video recording of the suspect near the victim’s house had gone viral since yesterday after the body of Siti Nur Surya, 19, with slash wounds on the body and left hand severed, was found in her house by her 15-year-old sister at 2.30 pm last Sunday. — Bernama