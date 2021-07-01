Student says institution turned her away because its premises are not disabled-friendly

PETALINGJ JAYA: People with physical disabilities learn quickly that options for them are limited.

Nonetheless, it still came as a shock for Karishma (not her real name) when she was informed that Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia would not accept her for its Asasi Pintar Pre-University programme because it was not disabled-friendly.

This was despite the fact that she had scored nine A’s in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination, was shortlisted for the programme and even attended an interview.

Instead, she was told that she could choose between two diploma programmes and 20 community college certifications in another university that they said was disabled-friendly.

While the Higher Education Ministry has denied rejecting Karishma’s application to pursue tertiary education based on her disability, the Damai Disabled Persons Association Malaysia (DDPAM) pointed out that the university had stated clearly its reason for the rejection in messages exchanged with Karishma on UPU Online, the university intake unit.

“It is clear from the messages that she could not join the programme mainly because she is wheelchair-bound and that the campus does not have suitable facilities,” said DDPAM president V. Murugeswaran.

“The ministry is sidestepping the real issue by saying that she only had a “B” for Biology,” he told theSun.

“The ministry should have addressed that point and not try to sweep the discriminatory policy under the carpet,” he added.

Karishma described the rejection as “very disappointing”.

“In its email response to me, the UPU stated that because I am a disabled person, I could opt for community colleges or Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris if I wished to further my studies,” she said.

“How can a university not be disabled-friendly when there are many disabled students who should be given an equal chance to pursue tertiary education,” she said.

“It hurts to know that we are always underestimated because of our disability.”

She said the university has yet to get back to her with a possible solution.

Karishma said she had worked very hard to get a place in a public university to ease the financial burden on her parents.

“They have already spent a lot of money on my treatment and I do not want them to spend more on my education.”

Murugeswaran described the ministry’s reason for denying Karishma entry as an afterthought to justify discrimination against disabled students.

“Look at it closely and you will see that the ministry director-general Husaini Omar’s statement was contradictory. On one hand, he said the government has an inclusive policy.

“On the other, he cited Karishma’s score for Biology for the rejection, ignoring the fact that she had scored nine A’s, thus exceeding the minimum criteria of seven A’s.”

Murugeswaran said the government should acknowledge

the core issue, which is the lack of access to institutions of higher learning for the disabled.

“It is time to take proactive steps to hold discussions with all stakeholders to ensure that students are not rejected because of their disabilities.”

He said such institutions should also be made disabled-friendly.

“Like others, students with disabilities also have dreams of succeeding as a member of the community.

“They can be a force to reckon with if given equal opportunities,”

he added.

Murugeswaran stressed that the government has to ensure that enough funds are allocated to ensure all public universities are equipped with facilities for students with special needs.

He said Karishma is not an isolated case.

“We know of other students with disability facing the same problem.

“The government should set up a task force to investigate such complaints so that we do not encounter such problems in future.”