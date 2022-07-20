Student with straight A’s, Master’s degree, earns less than RM3K despite being 4 years in the workforce

DESPITE being a top student who gets straight A’s in school, a graduate with a Master’s degree ranted about his career progress and his disappointment in his working life.

“Sorry, I’m not showing off here but talking about the reality. I scored straight A’s in SPM, scored 14 in A-level, and graduated master’s degree with 2nd class upper from UK uni. Got full scholarship.”

“It’s my fourth year of work, but my salary is still below RM3k. There’s no need to talk about depression and anxiety,” Twitter user @urjoblessfan wrote.

He said that although SPM is essential, it is even more critical to have “powerful connections” when it comes to the working world.

The tweet has since gone viral online, with many netizens sharing their similar situation where their educational qualifications and income are severely mismatched.