PETALING JAYA: University students who have remained in campus and their rented households throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) will be allowed to return to their respective homes from April 27 onwards.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the National Security Council meeting, where the Higher Education Ministry has presented their standard operating procedure (SOP) has allowed the university students to begin their journey from April 27, Monday, from 9pm to 9am onwards.

“We only agreed to let them move from 9pm onwards so as to avoid any traffic congestion,“ he said at a daily press conference today.

However, the movement of students will be done in stages, as students are only allowed to go home if they are located at green zones and if they showed no symptoms of Covid-19 infection.

“We will conduct screening of symptoms to every student who wants to go home and we will provide them with food and face masks. To ensure there is social distancing, a 40 pax bus can only carry 20 pax at most,“ he said.

He also said the bus will ferry the students from the campus direct to the nearest police station or district office, in which they will then be sent home by the security agencies.

“This is so that the students do not have space to roam around or go anywhere else,“ he said.

For students who own a car, Ismail Sabri said they are allowed only to remain within the state and go home.

“For example, a Selangor student who studies in a Selangor higher education institution can go home using the car within Selangor, and it must only be one person in the vehicle, and need to get approval from the nearest police station,“ he said.

For students who want to return to Sabah and Sarawak, the students will have to sit through their flights and land at the nearest airport to their hometowns.

“However, as is decided by the Sabah and Sarawak government, the students who decide to return have to undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days then they are allowed to return to their hometowns,“ he said.

Ismail Sabri said this movement of students will move about 85% students or 53,000 of them, as some will opt to stay back in campus because of exams or to have online classes as they may not have internet access back home.

“We will continue to supply food for those who opt to stay back,“ he said, adding that the cost of ferrying of students back to their hometowns will be borne by the government.