Students involved in bullying case at MRSM transferred: Hasbi

KUCHING: The students involved in a bullying case at the Kuantan Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) recently, have been transferred, said Deputy Rural Development Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

He said the action was taken to ensure that MRSM continues to be a conducive and safe learning centre.

“Although it is an isolated case, MARA (Majlis Amanah Rakyat) does not keep silent and action has been taken by transferring the students to another school,” he told a press conference after the MARA Excellent Service Award ceremony here, today.

Earlier, a post by a woman claiming that her daughter had been a victim of bullying since June had gone viral on social media.

She also claimed that the school’s management did not take any action regarding the bullying case involving her daughter.

Meanwhile, Hasbi said the Bintulu MRSM is expected to start its operations next year while the construction of MRSM in Lawas is now in the tendering process.-Bernama