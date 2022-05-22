Students made to eat food from floor, while teachers dine banquet style

A NETIZEN recently posted about an incident on Facebook where a banquet was held at a school, and it caught attention for the wrong reason.

According to the netizen, the students were left to sit on the floor to eat during the banquet.

He pointed out that the food was too close to the floor and shoes, which are covered in bacteria, viruses, germs, and parasites.

He then took a swipe at the VIPs who ate under a luxurious tent.

He also disputes with some people who commented that parents are too demanding.

He urged school administrators not to make a banquet for students that only VIPs will enjoy while students are neglected.