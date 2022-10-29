Students orphaned by Covid-19 receive aid from Keluarga Malaysia Foundation

KUANTAN: A 17-year-old student who lost both his parents last year received assistance from the Keluarga Malaysia Foundation (YKM) at the Pahang edition of the Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations Tour (JAKM) here today.

Muhammad Ali Imran Deris was among the 15 recipients of the cash aid, which was handed over by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The pupil of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tanah Putih here said his father Deris Ibrahim died suddenly at the age of 64 in March before his mother Liza Ahmad Nawawi, breathed her last at the age of 46 in September due to Covid-19 infection.

He said the donation motivated him to study hard so that one day, he could take care of his siblings.

“The prime minister asked me how many siblings I have and told me to study hard.

“Before this, my father was working as a security guard to support the family because my mother suffered a stroke seven years ago before contracting Covid-19,“ he told Bernama when met at the Sultan Ahmad Shah International Convention Centre here.

Another recipient Siow Gen Liang, 15, who lost his mother Ho Yoke Poo and father Siow Kheng Yin to Covid-19 in August last year, was thankful for the donation.

The student of Sekolah Sukan Malaysia Pahang, who is active in basketball, said he is now being supported by his eldest brother who works in Singapore.

“I was elated to meet the prime minister and I thanked him for the help,“ said Siow who hails from Bentong.

In addition to cash donations from the Keluarga Malaysia Foundation, the prime minister also presented donations from the Department of MAF Veteran Affairs and the Armed Forces Fund Board to seven recipients.-Bernama