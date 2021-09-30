Students, teachers allowed interstate travel

KUALA LUMPUR: With the reopening of schools from Oct 3, students and teachers whose schools are located across state borders will be allowed interstate travel.

Federal police internal security and public order department director Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali(pix) today said that students and teachers will be required to carry a consent letter from the Ministry of Education (MoE) or their respective schools for the interstate travel.

He said a guardian may also accompany each student during the travel.

Hazani said the same rules apply for students enrolling into hostels.

“We advide students, parents and teachers who intend to make such interstate travel to be prepared with the consent letter which has to be produced to police personnel on duty at checkpoints,“ he said.

The reopening of schools will be carried out in phases starting from Sunday.

The exercise was initially planned for Sept 1 but was postponed after the MoE took the risk factors of the ongoing pandemic into consideration.