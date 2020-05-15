Study: Malaysians confident of govt efforts to eradicate Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians expressed confidence in measures implemented by the government and the existing healthcare facilities in the fight against Covid-19, according to a study conducted by the Communications Department of the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

The online study led by Professor Datuk Seri Dr Syed Arabi Idid also found that Malaysians believed that the pandemic could be overcome within the next three months.

The study, involving 788 repondents nationwide, also indicated 99 per cent of them concurred that the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) implemented since March 18 being the best approach in eradicating the pandemic.

The study which was carried out from April 24 to May 9 also showed that more than 90 per cent of the respondents took the Covid-19 threat seriously and were worried that they or their family members could end up being infected by the virus.

Syed Arabi said the study also noted public satisfaction has been very good on the role of the leaders and government agencies including the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the security personnel in keeping the Covid-19 menace in check.

Public also praised individuals and related agencies, including Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (99 per cent), frontliners (doctors, nurses and others) (99 per cent) and the security forces (93 per cent) for a job well done.

They also concurred that the government agencies involved have always provided accurate information on Covid-19 throughout the implementation of MCO and CMCO.

The majority (95 per cent) agreed that the government was concerned about the hardships faced by the people due to the fallout from the pandemic without discriminating anyone and the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package has provided a helping hand for the cash strapped segment of the society during the period.

On other issues relating to Covid-19, the public have stated their full confidence on the capabilities of the government departments in keeping prices of essentials in check and in ensuring no disruption in their supply .

Syed Arabi said the bigger picture of the findings of the study indicated that the majority remain confident on the government’s ability in eradicating the Covid-19 menace and overcome the economic fallout due to the pandemic. -Bernama