Study Melbourne Hub Kuala Lumpur launched

PETALING JAYA: The Study Melbourne Hub Kuala Lumpur was officially launched today in a hybrid ceremony, representing the Victorian state government’s investment in global infrastructure and resources in recognition and support of Malaysian students and their significant contribution.

The opening was officiated by Deputy Minister of National Unity Senator Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, Global Victoria CEO Gönül Serbest, Victoria’s commissioner to Southeast Asia Rebecca Hall and Australia’s deputy head of mission to Malaysia Hannah Birdsey.

Victoria is a popular study destination for Malaysian students, with around 7,700 Malaysian students currently enrolled in Victorian institutions, roughly one quarter currently studying from home in Malaysia due to travel restrictions.

The Victorian state government has chosen Kuala Lumpur as one of the two strategic locations within Asean to establish Study Melbourne Hubs as a direct response to the evolving nature of international education in the post-pandemic world.

The Study Melbourne Hub Kuala Lumpur is part of Victoria’s initiative to establish a network of study hubs around the world, boosting Victoria’s connections with overseas students, future students and alumni. The hubs will also promote Victoria’s leadership in education technology (edtech) and innovation.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said: “As a former academic, the academia holds a special place in my heart. The establishment of the Study Melbourne Hub Kuala Lumpur is not only an avenue for better education exchanges between students, academics, and researchers, but also, for deeper cross-disciplinary collaborations that cover culture, commerce, and industry, among others.

“The establishment of this and similar hubs all over the world is a laudable effort in introducing innovation in the way we deliver education and education solutions. At the same time, it is in line with Malaysia’s effort to place itself as the region’s education destination of choice; as well as to improve Malaysia’s own interconnectivity with the rest of the world’s education ecosystem,” he added.

Serbest commented: “We are so pleased to provide this innovative space that will enhance students’ remote learning experience and ensure our students and alumni in Malaysia stay connected to their education providers and to Victoria. The Study Melbourne hubs create meaningful partnership opportunities by bringing together edtech companies, investors, researchers, and education providers searching for new,vhigh-quality edtech solutions.”

Serbest announced that 15 Malaysian students have received a prestigious Career Catalyst scholarship worth A$5,000 each (RM15,100), providing them with the opportunity to undertake job readiness training and a three-month supported virtual internship with a Victorian company.