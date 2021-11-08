Study ongoing to identify ILKBS' readiness to implement digitisation projects

PUTRAJAYA: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) is conducting a study on Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0) to identify the real needs and readiness level of the Youth and Sports Skills Training Institution (ILKBS) prior to the implementation of digitisation projects at the institutions.

Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu(pix) when officiating the ILKBS 2021 Skills Symposium held virtually today said, the study was being conducted at 21 ILKBS nationwide from Sept 7 this year until Sept 6 next year.

“The scope of the study covers retrofitting programmes and upgrading of existing training equipment with the addition of IR 4.0 technology, development of smart laboratories based on IR 4.0 technology, provision of preparatory training to instructors and development of IR 4.0-based digitisation curriculum,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal said the study was in line with the government's aspiration to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in preparation for IR 4.0 revolution.

The government has allocated RM6.6 billion through Budget 2022 for the implementation of various initiatives under the relevant ministries and agencies to equip youths with various skills in line with the needs of the job market.

For the digitisation agenda in skills training to succeed, he said all 1,195 ILKBS instructors were important components who must apply their online teaching and learning skills to ensure that students at ILKBS would not be left behind in the digitisation era.

He also proposed for the learning curriculum to be constantly updated by including digital elements to enable the learning process to be more interesting and delivered effectively.

“The full digitisation implementation in TVET programmes cannot support students' mastery of skills because 70 per cent of learning is based on practical elements. As such the instructors need to be innovative,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal added that all ILKBS students must be equipped with a digital environment in order to obtain higher qualifications and skills specifically in meeting the demands of the local industry.-Bernama